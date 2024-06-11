Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 11, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 16 to 21 mph, becoming west 7 to 12 mph after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 19 to 24 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.