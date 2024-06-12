Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 26 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Windy, with a south wind 24 to 34 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.