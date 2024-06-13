Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 13, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 59. West-southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming east-southeast in the evening.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 41. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 72.