Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 14, 2024

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph, becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west southwest 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 37.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79.