Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light west northwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Juneteenth – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84.