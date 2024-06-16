Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 16, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light west wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Juneteenth – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86.