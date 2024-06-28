Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 28, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57. West-southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming south-southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50. Breezy.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.