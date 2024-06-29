Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81.