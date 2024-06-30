Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 30, 2024

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Windy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 18 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.