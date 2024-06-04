Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 4, 2024

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph, becoming south-southwest at 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, becoming light west-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.