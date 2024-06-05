Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 5, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 56. West wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53.
Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 80.