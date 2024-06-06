Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 6, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 53. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 8 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.