Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 7, 2024

June 7, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51. West wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming east in the evening.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84.