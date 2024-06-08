Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 8, 2024

June 8, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a south wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 6 to 16 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.