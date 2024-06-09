Sweetwater County weather forecast for June 9, 2024

June 9, 2024

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday -Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.