Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 10, 2024

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 3 pm, then scattered rain showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.