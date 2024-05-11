Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 11, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. Light east northeast wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.