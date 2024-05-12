Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 12, 2024

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.