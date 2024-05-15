Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 15, 2024

Today – Isolated showers before noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East-northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North-northeast wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light and variable wind, becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 19 to 24 mph, decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Monday Night – Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 38. Breezy.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.