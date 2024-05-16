Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 16, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 26 mph, decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.