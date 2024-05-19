Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 19, 2024

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers after 4 am. Increasing clouds, with a low of around 40. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Scattered showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35. North wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain showers before 9 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 am and 11 am, then rain showers likely after 11 am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.