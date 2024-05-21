Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 21, 2024

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 18 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming south-southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 37.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 37. Breezy.

Memorial Day Monday – Sunny, with a high near 70.