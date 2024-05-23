Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 23, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Widespread frost after 3 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind of 18 to 23 mph, becoming south 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 41. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80