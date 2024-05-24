Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 24, 2024

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Widespread frost before 8 am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy, with a south wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday – Scattered showers, then showers, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph, decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 37. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, becoming light west-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 73. Light southwest wind becoming west at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77.