Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 25, 2024

Today – Scattered showers before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 5pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west northwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 72. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 70.