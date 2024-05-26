Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 26, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 74.