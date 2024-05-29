Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 29, 2024

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Windy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 39. Windy, with a west-northwest wind of 20 to 25 mph, decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 52. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.