Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 3, 2024

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 3 pm and 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low of around 45. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Very windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 28 to 38 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Sunday Night – Rain showers likely before 11 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of snow showers after 2 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday – A chance of snow showers before 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph, increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Windy.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.