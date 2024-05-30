Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 30, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light south-southwest wind becoming west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51. West wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.