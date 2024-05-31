Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 31, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 50.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84.