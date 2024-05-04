Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 4, 2024

Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Very windy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 27 mph becoming south 27 to 37 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Rain showers before 9pm, then rain and snow showers between 9pm and 10pm, then snow showers after 10pm. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – A chance of snow showers before 4pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Very windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph increasing to 31 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 29 to 34 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of snow showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.