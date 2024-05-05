Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 5, 2024

Today – A chance of showers before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Very windy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 27 mph becoming south 29 to 39 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight – Rain showers before 9pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 9pm and 11pm, then snow showers likely after 11pm. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers between noon and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Very windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph increasing to 33 to 38 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 64.