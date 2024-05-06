Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 6, 2024

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. with wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph and peak wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers between noon and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Very windy, with a west wind of 26 to 31 mph, increasing to 33 to 38 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 26 to 36 mph decreasing to 16 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Very windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph increasing to 33 to 38 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west wind of 24 to 29 mph, decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 9 to 17 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 am and noon, and then a chance of rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 70.