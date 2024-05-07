Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 7, 2024

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1 pm and 2 pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 9 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 pm and 11 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. West-northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 7 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7 am and 10 am, then a chance of rain showers after 10 am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 17 to 22 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 61. East-northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 41.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.