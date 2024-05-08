Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 8, 2024

Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers before 9 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then a chance of rain showers between 9 am and 5 pm. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 14 to 19 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. East-northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 67. East-southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 41.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.