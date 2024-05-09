Sweetwater County weather forecast for May 9, 2024

Today – Rain and snow showers likely before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10 am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Friday – Scattered showers between noon and 3 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming northwest at 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming west-southwest in the evening.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 70. West-northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 41. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.