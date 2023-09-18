Sweetwater County Weather forecast for September 18, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light south-southwest wind becoming west-southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south-southwest. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 65.