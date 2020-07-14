Sweetwater County Weather: July 14, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84.