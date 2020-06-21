Sweetwater County Weather: June 21, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 21, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.