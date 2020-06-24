Sweetwater County Weather: June 24, 2020

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.