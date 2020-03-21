Sweetwater County Weather: March 21, 2020, Saturday

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow after 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of snow before 2pm, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.