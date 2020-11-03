Sweetwater County Weather: November 3, 2020

(November 3, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind around 11 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Advertisement

Saturday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.