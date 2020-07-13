Sweetwater County with 12 new cases of COVID-19, 39 statewide

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Monday, July 13, Sweetwater County reported 12 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 140. Sweetwater County still has 10 probable cases.

Statewide, 39 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 1,545 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases are 359. 1,412 of those cases have recovered, leaving the total number of active cases in Wyoming at 492. The death toll due to the virus is still 21.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.