Sweetwater County with 2 new COVID-19 cases, Wyoming’s total 188

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 5, 2020) — Sweetwater County healthcare agencies were notified Saturday, by a private lab, that Sweetwater County has its fifth case of COVID-19. The county’s fourth case was also announced earlier Saturday.

The lab has confirmed a woman in her 40’s, living in Green River, has became the fifth county resident to test positive for COVID-19. The patient remains in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

On Saturday morning, the lab confirmed a male in his 30’s, living in Rock Springs, tested positive for COVID-19. At last report, that patient also remains in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

Sweetwater County’s first patient, a male in his 40’s, has recovered. His close contacts will be quarantined until April 10. The second person, a male in his 20’s, remains in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home. Only five of his contacts meet state testing criteria. The third person, a child, is in the same home as the second person, and remains in good condition in self-isolation.

Statewide, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), the state’s total cases of COVID-19 stood at 187 as of 5 p.m. Saturday. The Saturday night report of Sweetwater County’s fifth case was not included in that state total number since it came after 5 p.m. The 187 case number was an increase of 21 cases from the Friday, 5 p.m. total. Fremont County’s total soared to 36 with nine new cases reported Saturday. Reports are stating that all nine cases were in Lander and were related to the Showboat Retirement Center. Laramie County added two more cases to it’s state leading total of 42 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 17 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Saturday: Albany (4, -), Campbell (6, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (3, -), Fremont (36, +9), Goshen (2, -), Johnson (8, -), Laramie (42, +2), Lincoln (1, -), Natrona (23, +2), Park (1, -), Sheridan (11, +1), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (5, +2), Teton County (36, +4), Uinta (2, +1), and Washakie (2, -).

The WHD is reporting, as of 5 p.m. Saturday, 3,132 tests had been completed in the state. The agency is also reporting 49 cases have recovered with no deaths reported.