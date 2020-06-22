Sweetwater County with 4 new COVID-19 Sunday, 17 statewide

CK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 22, 2020) — Sweetwater County’s lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by four Sunday according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. No details were released on individual situations. Sweetwater County’s total number of reported COVID-19 cases is currently 45, 13 of which have come since last Wednesday’s WDH report.

In all, Wyoming’s total number rose by 17 on Sunday to 947 total cases. Uinta County led in new cases with seven bringing their total to 110. Other new cases came from Campbell (1), Fremont (2), Lincoln (1), Natrona (1), and Teton (1) counties.

The state’s probable case number increased by just one to 250 with recoveries from the virus now at 712 cases, 13 more than Saturday’s report.

Statewide testing now numbers 37,096 as of Sunday.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Sunday: Albany (26, -), Big Horn (9, -), Campbell (34, +1), Carbon (13, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (6, -), Fremont (294, +2), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (15, -), Laramie (132, -), Lincoln (12, +1), Natrona (81, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (10, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (15, -), Sublette (2, -), Sweetwater (45, +4), Teton (79, +1), Uinta (110, +7), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Sunday: Albany (2), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (9), Converse (10), Fremont (35), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (72), Lincoln (4), Natrona (15), Niobrara (1), Park (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (28), and Washakie (5).