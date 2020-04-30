Sweetwater County with first new COVID-19 case in two weeks, state total over 400

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — Sweetwater County’s first positive test for COVID-19 since April 14 was reported Wednesday to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The person is described as a woman in her 50’s from Rock Springs. She is reported in good condition and self-isolating at her home.

The new case brings Sweetwater County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 11 with, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WHD), seven probable cases. The previous 10 Sweetwater County cases have all recovered.

Statewide, Wyoming’s confirmed case total climbed to 405 on Wednesday, nine more than Tuesday night’s total. Other counties reporting new cases on Wednesday were Albany and Fremont County, each with one new case, Converse County with two and Laramie County with four.

According to the WDH, Wyoming’s probable cases number stayed at 140 with recovered cases increasing to 371, nine more than Tuesday’s number. Statewide, 9,299 tests have been performed. Wyoming’s death toll from the disease remains at seven.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday night: Albany (8, +1), -), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (14, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (13, +2), Crook (5, -), Fremont (102, +1), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (96, +4) +3), Lincoln (6, -), Natrona (39, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (11, +1), Teton (64, -1), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (9), Converse (9), Fremont (8), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (43), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).