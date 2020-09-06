Sweetwater County with just one new case of COVID-19, 13 statewide

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (September 6, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Saturday, September, 5, Sweetwater County reported just one new laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. This brings the total to 289.

Advertisement

Statewide, 13 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 3,386 laboratory-confirmed cases and 2,896 of those cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in Wyoming is 490. The death toll due to the virus is still 42.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.