Sweetwater County with just one new case of COVID-19, 24 statewide

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 15, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Wednesday, July 15, Sweetwater County reported just one new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 146. Sweetwater County still has 11 probable cases.

Statewide, 24 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 1,605 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases are 380. 1,506 of those cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in Wyoming has decreased to 479. The death toll due to the virus is still 22.

