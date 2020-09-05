Sweetwater County with three new cases of COVID-19, 39 statewide

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (September 5, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Friday, September, 4, Sweetwater County reported three new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 288.

Advertisement

Statewide, 39 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 3,373 laboratory-confirmed cases and 2,888 of those cases have recovered. The total number of active cases in Wyoming is 485. The death toll due to the virus is still 42.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.