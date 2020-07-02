Sweetwater County with three new COVID-19 cases, state with 30

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 2, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, on Thursday, July 2, there were three new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Sweetwater County. The total in Sweetwater County increased to 83. Sweetwater County still has nine probable cases.

Statewide, 30 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are 1,233 laboratory-confirmed cases and 317 probable cases. 893 of the laboratory-confirmed cases have recovered, with 246 of the probable cases recovering. The death toll due to the virus is still 20.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.